2024’s ‘Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party’ Dates and Ticket Sales Announced

Walt Disney World

Published on

By Mike Phalin
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024 Dates and Ticket Costs announced
Image Credit: The Walt Disney Company
After speculating when Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates would be announced, we finally have an answer! It’s today!

Disney has set the starting and ending dates for the annual after-hours event. The first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be August 9 at 7 PM.

2024’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party isn’t a nightly event. It will be held on select dates between August, September, and October:

  • August – 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30
  • September – 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29
  • October – 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 31

Ticket sales will start this week on May 8. However, to get the first crack at admittance, you’ll need to stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Everyone else will get their chance on May 15.

Admission varies between $119 and $199 per ticket, depending on the date you decide to go. Annual Passholders can get $10 off each ticket.

In April, Disney started holding auditions for the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular. Yes, the Sanderson sisters are back!

If you’ve been to the Not-So-Scary party in the past, you’ll know what to expect. The shows will mostly be the same, but there will be new food items. It’s a great way to get on some popular rides with short wait times.

However, Disney has announced there are some new things this year:

  • Get ready to strike a scary pose! Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will greet during Mickey’s NMickey’sary Halloween Party in their brand-new neon spiderweb attire.
  • Be on the lookout for sinister sights! Spot more Disney villains across the park than ever before.
  • Journey over to Fairytale Garden to meet Mirabel and her special visitor Bruno Madrigal, making his first ever appearance at the party.

I reviewed 2023’s party. It may have been similar to previous years, but the food offerings were unique. Check out some of the footage we captured below!

Will you be attending this year’s Halyear’s festivities? Let us know!

[Source: Disney]


