2024’s Disney Pride Collection is Here







The Disney Store has opened up a new collection of Pride-themed items. Get your gear ready for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite!

It wouldn’t be a Disney Store announcement without a new pair of Mickey ears! 2024’s Pride Collection has its own headband, complete with a removable rainbow bow, for $34.99.

Loungefly is also getting in on the rainbow action with a Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack. It’s not as inventive as the company’s other bags, but it has some awesome straps! This will cost you $79.00.

Yes, there is also a new Starbucks Tumbler. Much like the other drinkware we’ve seen recently, the tumbler looks to share the same mold but has a rainbow insert and straw. Is it worth $49.99? Maybe. It does hold 24 oz., after all.

Do you want more Mickey iconography? Check out the $44.99 Mickey Pride MagicBand+ below!

Aside from Mickey Mouse, Stitch is also getting really into Pride this year. The loveable experiment and Scrump are here as a pin and ornament:

Star Wars fans can also get their hands on some exclusive Pride merchandise. R3-RN8W is a new 3/4″ scale $14.99 Astromech. Even I want this rainbow-themed toy! He’s what I figure Robin Williams would look like if he were a droid.

The other Star Wars piece is a R2-D2 Pride pin for $17.99.

On the Marvel front, there’s only one item. The $24.99 mini Spider-Bot, much like the astromech, is a rainbow-skinned re-release of an existing toy.

Does anyone else notice that Disney is sticking strictly to the rainbow rather than the super-duper-ultra-inclusive flag that has appeared in recent years? I wonder why.

[Source: Disney Store]