2024’s Disney Pride Collection is Here

The Disney Store has opened up a new collection of Pride-themed items. Get your gear ready for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite!
It wouldn’t be a Disney Store announcement without a new pair of Mickey ears! 2024’s Pride Collection has its own headband, complete with a removable rainbow bow, for $34.99.
Loungefly is also getting in on the rainbow action with a Mickey Mouse Mini Backpack. It’s not as inventive as the company’s other bags, but it has some awesome straps! This will cost you $79.00.
Yes, there is also a new Starbucks Tumbler. Much like the other drinkware we’ve seen recently, the tumbler looks to share the same mold but has a rainbow insert and straw. Is it worth $49.99? Maybe. It does hold 24 oz., after all.
Do you want more Mickey iconography? Check out the $44.99 Mickey Pride MagicBand+ below!
Aside from Mickey Mouse, Stitch is also getting really into Pride this year. The loveable experiment and Scrump are here as a pin and ornament:
Star Wars fans can also get their hands on some exclusive Pride merchandise. R3-RN8W is a new 3/4″ scale $14.99 Astromech. Even I want this rainbow-themed toy! He’s what I figure Robin Williams would look like if he were a droid.
The other Star Wars piece is a R2-D2 Pride pin for $17.99.
On the Marvel front, there’s only one item. The $24.99 mini Spider-Bot, much like the astromech, is a rainbow-skinned re-release of an existing toy.
Does anyone else notice that Disney is sticking strictly to the rainbow rather than the super-duper-ultra-inclusive flag that has appeared in recent years? I wonder why.
[Source: Disney Store]
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.