2022 Disney Primetime Emmy Wins

The 74th Primetime Emmys were held on Monday, September 12th in Los Angeles, California. Across all its platforms, the Walt Disney World Company won a total of 26 Primetime Emmys and garnished 147 total nominations. The Walt Disney World Company consists of ABC Entertainment, Disney+, Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and ABC Signature, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Studios, National Geographic Content, Searchlight Television and Walt Disney Studios.

A list of the Winners for the Walt Disney Company:

Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back (5 Wins): Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing For a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera), Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Book of Boba Fett: Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers: Outstanding Television Movie

Moon Knight: Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

What If: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Chadwick Boseman

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for Nathan Lane, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half Hour), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series and Animation (Half Hour)

Dopesick: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Michael Keaton, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

How I Met Your Father: Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series, Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series

The Dropout: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Amanda Seyfried

The Great: Outstanding Period Costumes

Impeachment: American Crime Story: Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Pam & Tommy: Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup

FX

What We Do in the Shadows: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Atlanta: Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series )Half-Hour)

ABC

Abbott Elementary: Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph

Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company, said, “This year’s Emmy nominations reflect the depth, breadth and quality of Disney storytelling that’s only possible because of our talented teams and amazing creative partners. We are humbled that so much of the great work done across our creative brands has been recognized, and we look forward to bringing even more great storytelling to life as we approach Disney’s second century.”

Congratulations to the winners and the nominees represented at the 2022 Primetime Emmys. Which was your favorite amongst the winners? Let us know in the comments.

Source: ABC.com