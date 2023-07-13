13-Foot Jack Skellington Figure Arrives For Halloween at Home Depot







The Home Depot just dropped their new 13-foot Jack Skellington figure on their website. The animated figure has sensor-activated mouth and head movements and costs $399.

Home Depot announced his launch yesterday on Twitter.

Check back here for more updates on our 13-ft. Animated Jack Skellington and our full Halloween launch tomorrow, 7/13 by 7 a.m. ET. While supplies last.

Here are the details:

13-ft. animated Jack Skellington charms your Halloween guests

Sensor-activated head and mouth movements add a spooky touch

The towering, singing Jack is suitable for outdoor locations

LED lights change color against his white body

He has two different eyepieces to change his look from spooky to more gentle.

Jack measures H 156 in, W 50 in, D 48 in.

He joins Home Depot’s line up of giant figures that started with the 13 foot skeleton several years ago.

