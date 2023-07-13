13-Foot Jack Skellington Figure Arrives For Halloween at Home Depot

The Home Depot just dropped their new 13-foot Jack Skellington figure on their website. The animated figure has sensor-activated mouth and head movements and costs $399.
Home Depot announced his launch yesterday on Twitter.
Check back here for more updates on our 13-ft. Animated Jack Skellington and our full Halloween launch tomorrow, 7/13 by 7 a.m. ET. While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/yL00K3wC5t
— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) July 12, 2023
Here are the details:
- 13-ft. animated Jack Skellington charms your Halloween guests
- Sensor-activated head and mouth movements add a spooky touch
- The towering, singing Jack is suitable for outdoor locations
- LED lights change color against his white body
He has two different eyepieces to change his look from spooky to more gentle.
Jack measures H 156 in, W 50 in, D 48 in.
He joins Home Depot’s line up of giant figures that started with the 13 foot skeleton several years ago.
