12 Disney Princess Mini Dolls With Outfits Are On Sale

Christmas is coming and prices are creeping up for many families across the board. We need to save money where we can. Today I have a deal to share with you that might be helpful for someone looking for Disney Princess dolls on sale.

This set contains 12 mini-dolls with outfits. When my daughter was little she loved the mini princess dolls. Right now they are on sale for less than half price, and since they are an Amazon exclusive you can only get them there.

12 Disney princesses are in the set. Each doll has two removable outfits. Princesses include:

Cinderella

Rapunzel

Snow White

Aurora

Jasmine

Mulan

Tiana

Belle

Ariel

Pocahontas

Moana

Merida

It’s a great price because it works out to being $2.63 per doll with 2 outfits!

The write up is as follows:

“Disney Princess Secret Styles Royal Ball Collection

Can’t decide who your favorite Disney Princess is? The Secret Styles Royal Ball Collection has all 12 Disney Princess character small dolls so you don’t have to decide!

This set includes Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Merida, Moana, Mulan, Pocahontas, Rapunzel Snow White, and Tiana, each with 2 soft flexible 2-piece outfits in their classic colors, made for small hands to take off and put back on. These Secret Styles dolls stand 3.3 inches tall and make a great gift for daughters and granddaughters.

They’re a great addition or beginning to a Disney Princess collection. Look for other Secret Styles dolls and playsets for more ways to have fun with these collectible toys.”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

This listing does contain and affiliate link. The site could make money on purchases you make at no extra cost to you.